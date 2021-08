5,000 Military And 400 Units Of Equipment Will Take Part In Military Parade In Kyiv On August 24 On Occasion O

More than 5,000 military and 400 pieces of equipment will take part in the military parade in Kyiv on August 24 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

This was announced by Colonel, representative of the Central Directorate of Security of the Military Service of the Armed Forces Ruslan Serhienko within the framework of the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 5,000 personnel, 100 aircraft, 400 units of weapons and equipment were involved in the celebration. During the parade, it is planned to conduct an artillery salute from Trukhaniv Island," Serhienko said.

He also noted that with the parade, a solemn passage of warships and a flight of aviation, as well as a demonstration of weapons and military equipment in Odesa, are planned.

Besides, a solemn passage of boats and a flight of aviation, a demonstration of weapons and military equipment is provided on the Dnieper River.

For the first time, at the beginning of the parade of troops, representatives of the security and defense forces of Ukraine, together with representatives of the partner countries, will carry the national flag of Ukraine.

Serhienko also said that the passage of the pedestrian column for the first time involves the simultaneous participation of representatives of all security and defense forces of Ukraine, canine units of the country and about 15 partner countries.

During the parade of troops, an international orchestra will perform together with the presidential orchestra.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1,000 servicemen trained for a month at an airfield near Chernihiv for the Independence Day parade.

