Former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, who was found in a village in Vinnytsia region and taken by the Security Service of Ukraine on July 30 to the SSU in Kyiv, is still on the official wanted list.

This is evidenced by the database of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chaus is listed as a person who is hiding from the authorities of the pre-trial investigation.

He is wanted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The date of his disappearance is also listed - August 10, 2016.

A measure of restraint was chosen for him in the form of arrest in absentia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chaus's defense intends to ask the Prosecutor General’s Office to take the ex-judge's bribery case from NACB and transfer it to another body.

NACB employees chased the Security Service of Ukraine’s car carrying Chaus.

The SSU has not yet transferred Chaus to the NACB.

Chaus was discovered in a village in Vinnytsia region on August 30.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources