Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 45.2% To 265, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.3% To 4 On August 1

On August 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 265 over July 31 to 2,253,534, and the number of deaths increased by four over July 31 to 52,955; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 45.2%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 33.3%.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of August 2, a total of 2,253,534 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 52,955 fatal cases; 2,187,170 people had recovered.

On August 1, a total of 265 new disease cases were recorded, four people died, and 176 people recovered.

Therefore, as of August 1, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (265 vs 176).

At the same time, on August 1, a total of 385 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 17% over July 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 484 over July 30 to 2,253,269, and the number of deaths increased by six over July 30 to 52,951; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 47.2%, and the number of new lethal cases fell 2.5 times.

On July 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 916 over July 29 to 2,252,785, and the number of deaths increased by 15 over July 29 to 52,945; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 4.7%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 7.1%.

