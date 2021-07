The Ministry of Health has approved recommendations on the possibility of vaccinating children over 12 years of age with the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, by order of July 17, approved the recommendations of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis on the possibility of vaccinating children over 12 years of age with the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech,” it was said.

According to the report, the drug is allowed to be used if the child: has high risks of severe course and development of complications after the COVID-19 disease due to concomitant diseases and has no contraindications to vaccination.

Vaccination is also allowed in order to unite the family and travel to a country where a certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19 or an international vaccination certificate is required to cross the border.

Besides, it is allowed if the child goes to study in a country where a certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19 or an international certificate of vaccination is required to cross the border or to study.

Including if the child is a participant in international sports competitions or other events in a country where an international certificate of vaccination or a certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19 is required to cross the border or to participate in an event.

Vaccinations are also allowed if the child comes from another country where he received the first dose of Comirnaty/Pfizer vaccine and has documents to prove this.

It is noted that in order to get vaccinated, parents of children 12-15 years old or children themselves aged 16-17 contact the child's pediatrician or family doctor.

“Children 12+ receive two doses of 0.3 ml of Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with an interval of 21-28 days. There must be a 14-day interval between the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine for diseases other than emergency vaccinations. Vaccination of children with oncopathology who have recovered from COVID-19 should be carried out regardless of the period that has passed since the COVID-19 disease,” the statement says.

According to the report, the priority in vaccination against COVID-19 with any available vaccine is for persons permanently living with a child with limited mobility or caring for him.

It is also reported that in the presence of a live queue at the point or in the vaccination center, such children are given priority.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to receive 47 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from various manufacturers by 2022.

In July, the fifth stage of vaccination against the coronavirus began in Ukraine, during which citizens over 18 years old will be vaccinated.

In July, Ukraine received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for the first time.

Besides, Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine has begun to be used for vaccinations at mass vaccination centers.

