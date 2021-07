The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the extension of the round-the-clock house arrest for member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction Viktor Medvedchuk until September 8.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the Court of Appeal did not satisfy the appeal of Medvedchuk's defense.

At this time, the MP is forbidden to travel outside Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the prosecutor and the court.

Medvedchuk is also prohibited from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case.

Besides, he is prohibited from traveling abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Pecherskyi District Court extended Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest until September 8.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended until November 11 the investigation into the case of alleged high treason of the Members of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (both are from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction).

