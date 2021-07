Estonia transferred 52,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Ukraine.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today we met with colleagues from Estonia to discuss further cooperation in the medical field. We agreed on several things: firstly, we are sincerely grateful for Estonia's intentions to help us with vaccines against COVID-19 and for the first batch of 52,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which Ukraine received yesterday. It is important that Estonia is ready to recognize international certificates of vaccination issued by Ukrainian doctors, as well as digital covid certificates that Ukrainians will receive after being vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine," he wrote.

Also, according to Liashko, the parties agreed to establish an exchange of experience in the creation and operation of university clinics.

“We invited colleagues to join the formation of lists of essential drugs of national importance. Thanks to such lists, we can take care of the production of drugs, equipment or personal protective equipment in advance, the stocks of which must be present in countries at all times. Then, in the case of emergencies, we can be relatively independent from large foreign manufacturers," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany intends to transfer 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine.

