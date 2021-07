The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) forecasts unemployment at 9.1% by the end of 2021.

This is stated in the NBU inflation report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation on the labor market will improve in the future, primarily due to the economic recovery. Unemployment will drop to 9.1% on average in 2021, and in 2022 will approach the natural level (8.5%). Raising social standards and further revitalization of the economy will support an increase in the income of citizens," the report reads.

At the same time, the NBU expects that the nominal salary in 2021 will grow by 18.8% and by 10.8% next year, and the real one - by 8.7% and 3.9%, respectively.

The main assumption of the macroeconomic forecast of the National Bank is continued cooperation with the IMF.

The macro forecast is also based on the assumption of maintaining adaptive quarantine without super-strict restrictions for business and the gradual spread of vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March 2021, the unemployment rate was 10.5%.

The number of unemployed people aged 15-70 was 1.8 million.

In October-December 2020, the unemployment rate was 10.1%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources