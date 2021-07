President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Nataliya Halibarenko, former Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, as head of mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This is stated in the decree No. 334 of July 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She was Ambassador to the United Kingdom in 2015-2020.

Prior to that, she worked as Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna (Austria).

The post of head of mission to NATO has been vacant since the summer of 2019, when Vadym Prystaiko became deputy head of the Presidential Office.

Since then, the duties of the head of the mission have been performed by Heorhii Tolkachiov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2020, Zelenskyy appointed Prystaiko ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Prior to that, he was Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration in the government of Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government of Oleksii Honcharuk.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources