Analyst of the Center for Exchange Technologies (CET) Maksym Oryschak forecasts an increase in gas prices in Ukraine due to its growth in Europe.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The average gas price for the population within the framework of the annual tariff is UAH 8 per cubic meter, the market price for gas for legal entities is in the range of UAH 11-14 per cubic meter. It is logical that import gas prices are involved in domestic pricing. This means that the rise in prices on the world stage will affect the rise in gas prices in our country. Despite the fact that at the moment the majority of gas sellers are already “subsidizing” the population within the framework of the annual tariff, the price increase will take place,” he said.

Oryschak also added that gas supply companies will suffer from the rise in gas prices in Europe, since now tariff prices are almost equal to purchase prices.

"After the innovations of Naftogaz in March to establish a wholesale price for everyone at the level of UAH 6.28 per cubic meter of gas, all suppliers automatically transferred their customers to annual tariff plans, fixing the price from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. It turns out, that with a rise in the price of gas in the world, purchase prices in the external arena will not affect the domestic consumer exactly until April 30, 2022," he said.

Oryschak also believes that Ukraine is more likely to go to the gradual emptying of its storage facilities than to pump gas at unfavorable prices.

He also added that there will be no shortage of gas, since if necessary, Ukraine will be able to purchase gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the cost of natural gas at the Dutch TTF gas hub under a day-ahead contract reached USD 483.8 per 1,000 cubic meters.

