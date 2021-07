All entertainment events without exception must be conducted in Ukrainian.

Taras Kremin, the ombudsman for the protection of the state language, announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I draw your attention to the fact that the law does not provide for any other way of using the state language in the area of culture... Therefore, business entities operating in the culture sector are obliged to comply with the requirements established by the law," the ombudsman said.

Consequently, all entertainment events, including concerts, comedy performances, festivals, and shows, must be conducted in the state language in accordance with Section 2 of Article 23 of the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language."

The use of other languages during such events is permitted in cases in which it is justified by the artistic or creative intention of the organizer of the event, as well as in cases determined by the law on the procedure for protecting the rights of indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities of Ukraine.

According to Section 2 of Article 23 of the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," performance and reproduction of songs and other musical works with texts and phonograms in a foreign language is allowed during cultural and entertainment events.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the requirement to hold concerts, shows, cultural events, and entertainment events in the Ukrainian language entered into force on July 16.

