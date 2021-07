Zelenskyy Signs Bill On Increasing Liability For Domestic Violence And Gender-Based Violence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the bill on increasing the liability for domestic violence and gender-based violence.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bill No. 1604-IKh ‘On Amendment of the Ukrainian Code of Administrative Offenses to increase the liability for domestic violence and gender-based violence,’ which the parliament adopted on July 1, 2021," the statement said.

The document allows victims to receive compensation for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damage inflicted as a result of domestic violence.

These offenses are punishable by a fine of 10-20 nontaxable minimum incomes of citizens, 30-40 hours of community service, or up to 10 days of administrative arrest.

For repeat offenses committed within a year are punishable by a fine of 20-40 nontaxable minimum incomes of citizens, 40-60 hours of community service, or up to 15 days of administrative arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has increased the period of the administrative arrest for domestic violence from seven to 10 days.

