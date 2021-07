Kyiv Developing Algorithm For Electronic Passes Introduction For Travel In Public Transport In Case Of Lockdow

Kyiv is developing an algorithm for the introduction of electronic passes for travel in public transport in case of a lockdown.

This is indicated in a statement by the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Taking into account the previous experience, we decided that if it is necessary to introduce a strict lockdown in the capital, electronic passes will be introduced for the transportation of critical infrastructure workers by public transport. Today, what the heads of such enterprises can do is to determine the need for passes and find out for whom they may be really necessary," said Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.

He stressed that there is no need to send any lists to the Kyiv City State Administration.

All the necessary instructions and explanations for issuing electronic passes will be published on the official website of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration announced preparations for the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Head of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv, Oleh Ruban, predicts the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic in late August - early September.

