New surveys have determined the existence of 10 new spider species and one new flower species on Mount Fanjingshan, a world heritage site in southwest China known for its scenery and biodiversity, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Researchers also located 144 existing species that had not been found on the mountain in the city of Tongren, Guizhou Province, raising its total number of species to 7,307, up from 7,152 recorded in 2016, according to the administration of the Fanjingshan reserve.

The administration said the newly discovered spider species belong to the Clubionidae, Salticidae and Araneidae families.

The newly identified plant is the Impatiens bullatisepala, contributing to the richness of China's Impatiens species. The country has recorded about 280 Impatiens species, of which approximately three quarters are endemic to China.

The surveys were conducted after Mount Fanjingshan was added to the World Heritage List in 2018, with the aim of better understanding the biodiversity there

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources