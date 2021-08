The southwestern Chinese city of Panzhihua will offer subsidies to families with more than one child as part of measures to draw talent, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Each child other than the first one born on or after June 12, 2021 under China's childbirth policies, will receive a monthly subsidy of 500 yuan (about $76.9) until they are three years old, the municipal government said at a press conference.

To be eligible for the subsidies, the parents and the second or third child should have their Hukou, or household registration status, in Panzhihua.

China has adopted a decision that allows couples to have three children, together with a slew of supporting measures for its implementation. The aim is to optimize the country's demographic structure and achieving long-term and balanced population development.

