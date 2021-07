Zelenskyy's Air Travel Expenses To Lithuania, Germany And Georgia Amounted To UAH 2.7 Million In July

Air travel expenses of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Lithuania, Germany and Georgia in July amounted to at least UAH 2,667,000.

This is evidenced by data from the portal on the use of public funds, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The air flight of the delegation led by Zelenskyy from Kyiv to Vilnius and back to the 4th international conference on reforms in Ukraine cost UAH 828,000 in advance.

For the flight from Kyiv to Berlin and back, UAH 803,000 were paid in advance for Zelenskyy's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Zelenskyy's flight with a delegation to Batumi and back for a working visit to Georgia cost UAH 724,000 in advance.

In addition to prepayments for air transportation of delegations led by the President, in July, the payment of special flights abroad cost UAH 312,000.

Since the beginning of the year, UAH 7,738,000 have been spent on air transportation of delegations led by Zelenskyy abroad.

In particular, in February, UAH 1.7 million were spent on a trip to the United Arab Emirates, in April – UAH 3.4 million to Qatar, Turkey, France and Poland.

Taking into account working visits to Ukraine, UAH 10,876,000 have been spent on Zelenskyy's flights since the beginning of the year.

The indicated amounts are an incomplete cost of visits, since accommodation, travel expenses, etc., are not taken into account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy will visit Washington on August 30 to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

