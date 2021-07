Cabinet Transfers Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines Of Ukraine And Market Operator To Management Of Energy Ministr

The Cabinet of Ministers transferred the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine joint-stock company and the Market Operator state enterprise to the management of the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today (July 28) at a meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted an order to transfer to the Ministry of Energy the authority to manage corporate rights that belong to the state in the authorized capital of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine and Ukrenergo, as well as the authority to manage the integral property complex of the Market Operator,” the statement reads.

It is noted that since the ministry forms the policy in the energy sector, the transfer of these powers will help to increase the efficiency of the united energy system, the integration of the Ukrainian energy market into the European energy market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2019, Ukrenergo was transferred to the management of the Ministry of Finance.

In April 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Guaranteed Buyer state-owned enterprises and Market Operator.

Also, from January 1, 2020, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine company has been performing the functions of managing the GTS Operator of Ukraine state-owned enterprise.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources