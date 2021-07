The State Border Guard Service has confirmed the closure of the border by Belarus.

The press service of the Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to an official statement from the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus, the temporary suspension of crossing the state border to enter the Republic of Belarus remains in force," it was said.

This limitation does not apply to:

- foreigners traveling with diplomatic and service passports, UN pass (travel documents) or EU travel documents, as well as their family members traveling with them;

- crew members of aircraft, inland water transport vessels, train crews, locomotive crews, conductors of freight cars of international railway traffic;

- foreigners who are close relatives (parents, adoptive parents, children, including adopted children, siblings, grandmothers, grandfathers, grandchildren), spouses who have a permanent or temporary residence permit in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, or citizens of the Republic of Belarus ;

- foreigners arriving in the Republic of Belarus to receive education in educational institutions of Belarus (entry into educational institutions) - upon submitting documents (copies of documents) of the educational institution of Belarus, confirming the purpose of this trip (invitation to study, certificate-call, certificate of education);

- persons traveling for vaccination against COVID-19.

It is noted that persons who arrive in Belarus from countries included in the list of countries in which cases of COVID-19 infection are recorded, posted on the official website of the Ministry of Health on the global computer network, including those who transit through the territory of such countries, must be in self-isolation for seven calendar days, starting from the day of arrival in Belarus, and in the future are not subject to passing through the state border of Belarus until the expiration of the self-isolation period.

Foreigners over six years old, with the exception of those who have a permit for permanent or temporary residence in Belarus, arriving in Belarus, are required to have an original or a copy of a medical document in hard copy or in electronic form, including in the system "Traveling without COVID- 19", which confirms a negative laboratory test for COVID-19 infection, which is issued within three days before the date of crossing the border of Belarus using the PCR method.

The medical document with the results of the laboratory test must indicate the last name, first name and patronymic (if any) of the person, the date and the result of the laboratory test for COVID-19 infection (in Belarusian, Russian or English).

The absence of a medical document on the results of laboratory tests is the basis for refusing a foreigner to enter Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to provide Lithuania with barbed wire as humanitarian aid to strengthen the state border with Belarus in connection with the increase in the flow of illegal migrants.

