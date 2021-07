Cabinet Extends PSO On Electricity Market And Retains Tariff For Population At UAH 1.68 Per kWh Until Septembe

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the regulation on the imposition of public service obligations (PSO) on the electricity market and retained the electricity tariff for the population (UAH 1.68 per kWh) until August 31.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, July 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The draft decree provides for an extension of the validity period of the current PSO model by one month without changing the fixed price for electricity for household consumers," the explanatory note reads.

It is also noted that proposals are now being prepared to create a new PSO model, which will be aimed at stabilizing the financial condition of state-owned enterprises, which are entrusted with PSO, by reducing the volume of subsidies to household consumers while strengthening the protection of vulnerable groups of the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the PSO on the electricity market and left the electricity tariff for the population unchanged (UAH 1.68 per kWh) until August.

The Ministry of Energy is also considering the possibility of gradual opening of the electricity market for the population within the framework of a new model of the provision on imposing PSO in five years.

