The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the introduction of self-isolation or compulsory PCR testing for unvaccinated persons upon entering Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The new Delta coronavirus strain is actively spreading in Europe. We propose new border crossing rules, which will take effect seven days after the official publication, in order to reduce the possibility of the spread of the coronavirus in Ukraine if someone gets sick outside our country," noted Minister of Health Viktor Liashko at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

For citizens who left Ukraine before the entry into force of the decree, the return home will be unimpeded.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the following rules for crossing the border of Ukraine:

- for foreigners, it is imperative to have an insurance policy in case of coronavirus disease and one of the following documents: negative PCR test result for coronavirus by (no more than 72 hours before crossing the border), negative result of rapid test for determining the antigen of coronavirus (no more than 72 hours before crossing the border), a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus with vaccines recognized by the WHO.

If there is no document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus with vaccines included by WHO, the foreigner (except for persons under 18 years of age and other categories of foreigners defined by the decree) installs the Vdoma application and undertakes to begin self-isolation after 72 hours in the absence of a negative PCR test result for coronavirus or rapid testing for the determination of coronavirus antigen, made within 72 hours from the moment of crossing the border.

Crossing the state border from any country is unimpeded for citizens of Ukraine in the presence of one of two documents:

- a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus;

- certificate 063-O on the first dose of coronavirus vaccination.

Foreigners with a residence permit in Ukraine cross the border without hindrance if they have a document confirming that they have received a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus.

If such documents are absent, citizens and foreigners with a residence permit in Ukraine (except for persons under 18 years of age and other categories defined by the decree) install the Vdoma application and undertake to begin self-isolation after 72 hours in the absence of a negative PCR test result for coronavirus or express -testing for the determination of the coronavirus antigen, made within 72 hours from the moment of crossing the border.

If it is impossible to use the Vdoma application, the citizen will be under observation.

The Vdoma application will start monitoring self-isolation from the third day or in case of a positive coronavirus test result.

Besides, for all persons, regardless of citizenship, who arrived from Russia or India and have been on the territory of these states for more than seven days in the last two weeks, a mandatory 14-day self-isolation will be established without the right to early termination.

To cross the checkpoint in the absence of a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus or certificate 063-O on the first dose of vaccination against the coronavirus (except for persons under 18 years of age), you will need to pass a free express test to determine the coronavirus antigen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to receive 47 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from various manufacturers by 2022.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources