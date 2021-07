The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has begun checking the declarations of the Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and 39 other officials.

The press service of the NACP says this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has begun a full check of another 40 declarations ... So, over the past week, the reasons for starting checking the declarations were: 1) the results of the monitoring of the lifestyle - the NACP determined that the declarant's lifestyle does not correspond to his income; 2) high position of the declarant (a clear list of positions is determined in the Priority Order) 3) a significant number of risks identified in the declaration based on the results of automatic analysis; 4) statements from citizens, the media, law enforcement agencies to the NACP about inaccurate data in the official's declaration," the statement reads.

It is also noted that according to the results of the monitoring of the way of life, the NACP began checking the declarations of Medvedchuk.

According to the position (by order of priority), the NACP took into account the declarations of such MPs: Mykola Oleksiyovych Stefanchuk, MP from the Servant of the People party, Nataliya Romanivna Pipa, MP from the Holos party, Oleh Romanovych Marusiak, MP from the Servant of the People party, Strunevych Vadym Olehovych, MP from the Servant of the People party, Buimister Liudmyla Anatolievna, MP from the Servant of the People party, Serhii Volodymyrovych Kuzminykh, MP from the Servant of the People party, Ihor Fedorovych Molotok, MP from the For the Future party, Klimpush-Tsyntsadze Ivanna Orestovna, MP from the European Solidarity party.

Besides, based on the results of the automatic risk analysis in the declarations, the verification of the declarations of Ivan Adamovych Tchaikovskyi, MP from the For the Future party, has begun.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, NACP began checking the declarations of Zelenskyy, Shmyhal and 96 other officials.

