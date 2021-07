Razumkov To Convene Extraordinary Session On August 23, Solemn Meeting Will Be Held On August 24

The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov intends to convene an extraordinary session on August 23, and a solemn meeting will take place on August 24.

He said this during a working trip to Mykolaiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"... there really will be an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, it will take place, I hope, on August 23, signatures are being collected," he said.

Razumkov noted that the corresponding signature lists were issued on July 26 and signatures are being collected at the moment.

The chairperson does not know the number of signatures already collected, but he is sure that there will be enough of them (150 signatures or more).

At the meeting on August 23, it is planned to adopt a bill on the Crimean platform.

He noted that the information about the presence of representatives of the Parliament of the Czech Republic and Switzerland within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada has already been confirmed.

"On the other hand, on the 24th we will have a solemn meeting," Razumkov added.

According to him, collection of signatures of MPs is not needed for this meeting, since no decisions will be made at it.

Razumkov said that there had not yet been any proposals to hold an extraordinary session for the adoption of the bill on the Greater Coat of Arms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on August 23 in Kyiv, on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

