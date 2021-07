Ukraine has completed an additional placement of Eurobonds for USD 500 million.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 27, 2021, Ukraine carried out calculations for the additional placement of government foreign loan bonds (Eurobonds) for USD 500 million with an interest rate of 6.876% and maturity on May 21, 2029, the total outstanding amount of which was USD 1.25 billion. The re-issue was held with a yield of 6.30% and the offer price with the secondary placement of 103.493%," the Ministry said.

It is noted that Eurobonds will be admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on July 28.

As a result of the completion of the additional placement of Eurobonds, the total nominal amount of Eurobonds denominated in U.S. dollars with an interest rate of 6.876% and maturing in 2029 in circulation is USD 1.75 billion.

The investor base of the entire transaction mainly consists of funds that manage assets (60.6%), hedge funds (32.9%), banks (3.5%), pension and insurance funds (2.0%) and private banks (0.9%).

The greatest demand was from investors from the United Kingdom, the United States and continental Europe, which purchased the majority of the additional placement of Eurobonds - their shares amounted to 51.5%, 36.5% and 11%, respectively.

Asian investors bought 1% of the additional placement of Eurobonds.

It is noted that the funds from the additional placement of Eurobonds were transferred to Ukraine and will be used to finance the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Ukraine placed Eurobonds for USD 1.25 billion at 6.875% per annum.

In December last year, Ukraine placed additional Eurobonds for USD 600 million.

On July 24, 2020, Ukraine placed Eurobonds for USD 2 billion.

