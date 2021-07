Ukraine and Belarus have completed the demarcation of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the exclusion zone surrounding the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, thus completing the demarcation of their land border.

The State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the 24th meeting of the Ukrainian-Belarusian joint demarcation commission was held in Gomel (Belarus) from July 20 to 22.

"The joint work on taking the state border line from the map onto land in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, as well as along the entire length of the state border (with the exception of the Dnieper and Sozh rivers), was declared completed at the meeting," the statement said.

The delegations of the two countries outlined the areas in which work will continue until the end of 2021 and gave relevant instructions to the joint working groups.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Belarus began the demarcation of their border in the Chornobyl exclusion zone in April 2019.

Ukraine and Belarus began demarcating their border in Chernihiv region in November 2013.

The state border between Belarus and Ukraine has a length of 1,084.2 kilometers, including 758.3 kilometers onshore, 325.9 kilometers maritime (along the Dnieper, Sozh, and Prypiat rivers), and about 120 kilometers in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Ukraine and Belarus plan to sign demarcation documents by the end of 2026.

The agreement on the state border between Ukraine and Belarus entered into force in June 2013.

The agreement between Ukraine and Belarus on the state border was signed on May 12, 1997, and ratified by the Ukrainian parliament on July 18, 1997.

