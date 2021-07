Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov has written a letter of resignation.

He wrote about this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I wrote a letter of resignation. Thanks to everyone who was around in these difficult last six years and did impossible things: on the legal front, opposed the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, believed in the possibility of developing juvenile justice and implemented this project," Mamedov said.

He did not specify where he would continue to work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier the SSU deprived Mamedov of access to state secrets, and the Prosecutor General’s Office - of access and oversight of the department for war affairs.

