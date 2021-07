The State Forest Resources Agency plans to plant 729 million tree seedlings by 2025.

This is stated in the response of the State Forestry Agency to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Tentatively, the agency plans to plant more than 10 million seedlings in 2021, more than 223 million in 2022, more than 230 million in 2023, and more than 266 million seedlings in 2024,” the statement says.

Now, according to the State Forest Resources Agency, the total area of ​​the forest fund of Ukraine is 10.4 million hectares, of which 9.6 million hectares are trees and other plants.

It is noted that 180 million young trees were planted throughout Ukraine in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an increase in the forest area in Ukraine and signed a corresponding decree on the launch of the Green Country environmental project.

According to the project, it is planned to increase the forest area by one million hectares in 10 years.

For this, one billion trees must be planted in the next three years.

