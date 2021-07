The Ukrainian band Green Grey was removed from the list of artists for the concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence due to Russian-language content.

"In late May of this year, we received an offer from the Presidential Office to take part in a big festive concert at the Olympiislyi, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence, with the song "Pod dozhdiom [In the rain]." Topic - 30 legendary groups with legendary songs. Preparations have begun ... discussion of the script performances with directors, technical details with management ... And suddenly we are told that the concert will only be with Ukrainian-speaking artists, and we no longer fit into the concept of the holiday," the statement reads.

The statement notes that the song "Pod dozhdiom" is the first hit of the group and very important in their history.

Besides, Green Grey notes that all the achievements of the group were received "under the flag of Ukraine".

"For 30 years of independence, we have become one of the most titled groups in Ukraine! We have more than a hundred different awards, among them - two MTV Music Awards! All our achievements were under the flag of Ukraine, and we have always been proud of it! Now in connection with "political expediency" they are trying to erase us from the history of Ukraine. We are 100% Ukrainian product! We recorded songs, shot videos, gave concerts, paid taxes, raised children in Ukraine! And no matter how anyone wants, we have Ukrainian passports and we are citizens of Ukraine. Yes, we sing in Russian, but is it worth giving (attributing) all the Russian-language cultural heritage to Russia?!" summed up in Green Grey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, Kyiv will host a gala concert and parade of troops on Khreschatyk Street and Maidan Nezalezhnosti (with the passage of aviation as part of an air convoy of the security and defense forces and the armed forces of partner countries), and also saluting gun shooting on Trukhanov Island.

