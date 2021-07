Second Stage Of Diia Mobile App Bug Bounty Will Last 6M - Fedorov

The second stage of the bug bounty of the Diia mobile application will last six months.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are announcing a new stage of Bug Bounty on the Bugcrowd platform. Now this stage will last six months, and any cyber specialist from any country in the world will be able to take part in testing the application and searching for vulnerabilities," Fedorov said.

He clarified that the bug bounty will last six months or until the prize fund runs out.

According to him, according to statistics, more than two thousand cyberattacks on business, governments, government organizations are recorded every day in the world.

Fedorov recalled that the prize fund is UAH 1 million (USD 35,000).

The Vice Prime Minister also explained that, like last time, a separate test environment will be created for testers - a copy of the Diia application, but without access to external information systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the first stage of the bug bounty of the Diia mobile application with a prize fund of UAH 1 million, which resulted in the discovery of minor vulnerabilities that were fixed by the Diia team.

