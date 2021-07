The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has notified provisional head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Vitalii Sihidin and ARMA deputy head Volodymyr Pavlenko of suspicion of embezzlement of USD 400,000 of so-called ‘criminal common fund.’

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Pavlenko.

He said they had been notified of the suspicion on Tuesday.

Besides, the PGO served ARMA management department head with the same charge papers.

According to Pavlenko, the suspicion notification contains a lot of conditional sentences and a lot of notions such as ‘unidentified persons’ and ‘unidentified places.’

The ARMA deputy head noted that neither he nor anybody else had been taken any investigative measures.

Pavlenko called the charge papers ‘political ordered fudge.’

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted searches at the residences and offices of the ARMA leadership within the case upon the arrest of USD 400,000 of so-called ‘criminal common fund.’

