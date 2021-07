Thirteen people were killed and 45 others injured in a road accident in the city of Pingliang, northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The accident took place when a passenger bus with 63 people on board rolled over on a highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, authorities in Pingliang said.

