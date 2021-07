Ukrtelecom Ups EBITDA By 29% To UAH 1.1 Billion, Ups Revenues By 10.4% To UAH 3.4 Billion In H1

In January-June 2021, the Ukrtelecom telecommunications company increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 29% to UAH 1.1 billion, increasing revenues by 10.4% to UAH 3.434 billion compared to the same period last year.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, EBITDA margin also increased by 4.5 p.p. to 31.3%.

In the first half of the year, the income from telecommunications services amounted to almost UAH 2.4 billion.

At that, private subscribers were provided services for almost UAH 1.5 billion, business consumers - for UAH 692 million.

"The rapid growth of the fixed optical Internet user base to 203,000 subscribers (+83%) led to a further increase in Internet income to more than UAH 1 billion (+7.4%). In the business segment, Internet income increased by 10.2% to UAH 226 million, and in mass - by 6.6% to UAH 786 million," the statement says.

The company continues to connect small towns and villages to high-speed optical Internet: now work is underway in almost 150 population centers; more than 4,500 km of fiber-optic cable have already been laid.

It is also indicated that throughout the country, the optical Internet from Ukrtelecom is used by 850 medical and 1,250 educational institutions, as well as 380 territorial communities.

Of these, 156 medical institutions, 233 educational institutions, as well as 21 local communities were connected this year.

Income from commercial lease of property not used in production processes in the first half of the year amounted to more than UAH 213 million, which is almost 41% more than in the same period last year.

Capital investments in the first half of the year amounted to almost UAH 310 million.

In 2021, Ukrtelecom paid UAH 975 million in taxes to the budgets of all levels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Ukrtelecom telecommunications company increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 4.75% or UAH 77 million to UAH 1.698 billion, reducing net revenues by 2.2% or UAH 138 million to UAH 6.214 billion compared to the same period last year.

Ukrtelecom is part of the SCM of businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources