National Police Cancel Administrative Report Filed Against MP Brahar For Driving While Intoxicated

The National Police have canceled the administrative report that patrol police officers filed against Member of Parliament Yevhen Brahar (Servant of the People faction) for driving while intoxicated.

The National Police announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The administrative [report that was filed] under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses has been canceled," a representative of the National Police said.

The administrative report was canceled because an examination found no prohibited substances in Brahar's body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police have reprimanded the two patrol police officers who stopped Brahar. Their superiors were also demoted.

Brahar said he refused to pay a bribe to the patrol police officers after they stopped his car.

He also said that he was stopped for allegedly driving in a state of narcotic intoxication.

Brahar denied this.

