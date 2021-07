The head of the central office of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service in Kyiv, Oleh Ruban, has predicted that the third wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will begin between late August and early September.

Ruban stated this on the Ukraina 24 television, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The third wave will reach us when everyone returns from vacation, holiday. That will be between the end of August and early September. To this end, the Kyiv city authorities will prepare additional hospitals and intensive care beds, deploy additional children's beds, and it is already working with the infrastructure that will be critical during a possible lockdown. However, we are hoping that a lockdown can be avoided if more than one million people are vaccinated in Kyiv, taking account of those who have recovered," Ruban said.

According to him, the Oleksandrivska hospital in Kyiv has tests for diagnosing the Delta strain of the coronavirus.

"From an epidemiological point of view, we can say that the Delta strain should have been circulating in Ukraine for two months already... We can say that we have it, but it has not yet been diagnosed," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, initial tests at the Oleksandrivska hospital in Kyiv have confirmed six cases of infection caused by the Delta strain of the coronavirus.

Kyiv has announced preparations for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources