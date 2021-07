14 European Countries Open For Tourists From Ukraine After EU Recommendation

After the recommendation of the European Union to the EU member states to lift restrictions on the travel of tourists from Ukraine, 14 European countries have opened their borders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recently, the EU Council included Ukraine in the recommended list of third countries, for whose citizens it is proposed to abolish temporary restrictions on non-compulsory travel to the European Union," the statement says.

According to this recommendation, European countries began to open one after another for all types of travel of Ukrainians.

"In less than two weeks, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Spain, Portugal were added to the list," the statement says.

Most countries require a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test to enter, but the specific conditions for entry into each country differ.

All details, including the list of vaccines approved in the country, can be checked on the interactive map of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/map.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 34 countries have already been opened for travel by vaccinated Ukrainians.

