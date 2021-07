The court has failed a measure of restraint to Oleksandr Tupytskyi, former head of the Constitutional Court, and suspended the hearing for August 2.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from Tupytskyi’s lawyer, Oleksandr Teleshetskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has petitioned a court to place former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose dismissal order was recently canceled by the Supreme Court, under night house arrest as a pre-trial restriction in connection with a case involving unauthorized interference with the operation of an automated system.

