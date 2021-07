Metinvest-Controlled Dnipro Coke To Acquire Dnipro Metallurgical Plant For UAH 9.2 Billion

Metinvest-controlled Dnipro Coke Plant (Kamiyanske; Dnipropetrovsk region) intends to acquire Dneprovsky Integrated Iron&Steel Works (Kamiyanske; Dnipropetrovsk region) for UAH 9.17 billion.

That follows from the data posted on ProZorro.Sales system Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the starting price of the lot was UAH 8.39 billion.

Dnipro Coke was not the only enterprise to take part in the tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antimonopoly Committee permitted Metinvest to acquire Dneprovsky Integrated Iron&Steel Works.

Late in January, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed Kyiv-based Optimal Trade LLC to acquire the integral property complex of the Dneprovsky Integrated Iron&Steel Works.

In June 2019, the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region launch a case upon bankruptcy of Dneprovsky Integrated Iron&Steel Works.

Metinvest’s major stockholders are the System Capital Management (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%), which manage Metinvest on partner basis.

The 100-percent stake in the SCM belongs to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, and Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadim Novinsky.

