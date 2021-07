President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the regulation on the President's advisor.

This is stated in decree No. 309 of July 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the advisor to the President is appointed and dismissed by the head of state, and the advisor-authorized person is appointed by the head of the President's Office.

The position of an advisor belongs to the President's patronage service.

The advisor is appointed for the term of office of the head of state and performs his duties on a permanent basis or on a voluntary basis outside the staff of the Office of the President.

His main tasks are to develop and submit proposals to the President regarding the exercise of the powers of the head of state in the relevant area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early July, Zelenskyy transferred the Deputy Head of the President's Office Yurii Kostiuk to the position of his non-staff advisor.

