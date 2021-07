The salary of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for June amounted to UAH 55,000.

This is stated in the response of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Secretariat to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The official salary of Shmyhal in June amounted to UAH 46,775, a travelling allowance - UAH 8,254.

Thus, the amount of funds accrued to Shmyhal in June amounted to UAH 55,107.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to UAH 10,745.

The actual amount received by Shmyhal was UAH 44,361.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk and appointed Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, as the new Prime Minister.

Shmyhal declared UAH 3.39 million of salary for 2019.

The Verkhovna Rada limited the salaries of officials, MPs, prosecutors, judges, the heads and the board of state companies and members of the supervisory boards of state companies to the size of 10 minimum wages (UAH 47,200) for the time of quarantine.

The Cabinet of Ministers lifted salary restrictions for heads and members of supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises of 10 minimum salaries (now - UAH 50,000) and introduced restrictions for the heads of state-owned enterprises of UAH 1.25 million.

