Archaeologists have unearthed a total of 11 ancient tombs – some dating back millennia – at a single site in central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The tombs, discovered in the city of Chenzhou, date back to the middle and late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) to the middle and late Tang Dynasty (618-907), judging by their shape and the characteristics of the unearthed objects, said Chen Bin with the Hunan provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

More than 30 pieces of pottery and porcelain ware, as well as bronze mirrors and other cultural artifacts, were unearthed during the excavation.

The 11 ancient tombs discovered at the site cover a long time span and are of great archaeological value. They can provide precious insight for the study of ancient cities and the development of China's social culture.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources