Construction of a sea bridge in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Five workers engaged in the construction of a bridge in south China's Guangdong Province have been reported missing after they fell into the sea following the collapse of the bridge's box girder, local authorities have said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The accident occurred at Jinhai Bridge in the city of Zhuhai's Jinwan District, according to the Zhuhai municipal emergency management bureau.

Search and rescue efforts are underway. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

