Zelenskyy Gives No Comments On U.S. And German Statement On Nord Stream 2

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not commented on the joint statement by the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany as for the Nord Stream 2 project yet.

The joint statement was made public on July 21 evening, however, as at July 23, Zelenskyy had not commented it, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Media Adviser to Presidential Office Head Mykhailo Podoliak said that the value of the statement is overestimated.

He explained that the statement is of a framework character and everything will depend on certain legal steps to be undertaken to effectively implement the agreements.

He said that this will exactly be a topic of the negotiations between Zelenskyy and President of the United States Joseph Biden in Washington on August 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, would like to hear a stronger and clearer message from a joint statement by the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany as for the Russian natural gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 underway in a detour of Ukraine.

Board Chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko says that Ukraine will continue insisting on the necessity for sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 operator.

He added that the issue of threats posed by the launch of Nord Stream 2 will be discussed during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States at the end of August.

Vitrenko also noted that there are now enough tools to stop Nord Stream 2.

Also, the Naftogaz board chairperson stressed that the latest negotiations indicate significant support for Ukraine's position among American senators and congressmen.

Germany will unlikely guarantee the prolongation of the natural gas transit agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation until 2034.

He stressed that in the absence of transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine, there is a risk of full-scale military aggression from Russia.

He is also convinced that in order to resist Nord Stream 2, sanctions should be imposed on the Swiss company Nord Stream AG, which is actually a Russian company.

Germany has promised to use all levers to ensure the prolongation by up to 10 years of the natural gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

