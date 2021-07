Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has signed a document notifying the Kharkiv Regional Council’s deputy head Andrii MalyshAndrii Malysh that he is suspected of taking bribes.

Venediktova announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am informing the public that I have signed a notification of suspicion for the deputy chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council and a lawyer. The relevant criminal proceedings were registered at the very beginning of 2021, an investigation has been going on since then, and detectives and prosecutors have gathered evidence in accordance with the procedures," the Prosecutor General wrote.

According to information obtained by Ukrainian News Agency, Venediktova was referring to Malysh.

According to her, the investigation has established that the people involved in the case demanded money in exchange for assisting an official to secure employment and the agreed amount of money was subsequently transferred to them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) detained the deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Council while accepting a bribe on July 22.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources