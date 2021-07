Zelenskyy Relieves SSU Internal Security Department Head Naumov And First Deputy Head Baranetskyi - Source

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andrii Naumov as the Head of the Internal Security Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and also the First Deputy Head of the Service, Ruslan Baranetskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a law enforcement source.

"It's true. Naumov has been dismissed," the source said.

Also, the President dismissed the First Deputy Head of the SSU, Ruslan Baranetskyi.

The source did not disclose the reason for the dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service informed the former Deputy Head of the SSU, Dmytro Neskoromnyi, about the suspicion of organizing the preparation of the assassination of General of the SSU Andrii Naumov.

Baranetskyi has worked as Bakanov's First Deputy since June 2019.

