Ukraine has placed eurobonds for USD 500 million.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Ukraine priced an additional issue of Eurobonds for USD 500 million. This additional issue increased the total amount of Eurobonds in circulation with an interest rate of 6.876% and maturity date of May 21, 2029, the total outstanding amount of which amounted to USD 1.25 billion," the statement says.

The additional issue took place with a yield of 6.30% and an offer price with an additional placement of 103.493%.

Final order book of USD 1.7 billion narrowed yield spreads by 32.5 basis points from the original yield target and 57.5 basis points with the yield on the USD 1.25 billion IPO in April 2021.

BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

Settlements for the issue are due on July 27, 2021.

The funds raised will be used to finance general budget allocations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine placed Eurobonds for USD 1.25 billion at 6.875% per annum.

In December 2020, Ukraine placed additional European bonds for USD 600 million.

On July 24, 2020, Ukraine placed Eurobonds for USD 2 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources