Members of the Verkhovna Rada are discussing the resignation of the Ministers of Defense Andrii Taran, Justice Denys Maliuska, Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko; besides, some ministers can resign of their own free will.

Oleksandr Kachura, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, has said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There are claims of the parliamentary corps and there are such conversations that these ministers need to be strengthened, or rather, these ministries need to be strengthened by other ministers. We have such conversations about the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice. My colleagues also have questions about the Ministry of Culture; I know the resignation decree was registered. Some ministers, I don’t want to name their names, and these are quite well-known ministers, some of them believe that their careers may have already reached a peak and they want to write a resignation letter and leave these positions on their own," Kachura said.

The presenters, having demonstrated the recording of these words of Kachura, asked Maliuska, who was present in the studio, to comment on the possibility of his resignation.

To this he replied that from the first days of his work in office he said that he would not hold on to the minister's chair, and in case of resignation, he would first of all go to the sea with his family for a week to have rest.

Maliuska noted that in addition to the decision of the Verkhovna Rada, three people’s words are enough for him to resign - these are the president, the prime minister and his wife.

At the same time, he clarified that so far there have been no talks with these people about his resignation.

“There were no conversations, no requests (to resign). I still feel the strength to work a little, but as soon as any of the above-mentioned persons have a desire, I will go straight to the sea,” he said.

On July 22, Kachura wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the dismissal of three deputy defense ministers by the Cabinet of Ministers, that so far there is no question of the resignation of the defense minister, although part of the parliamentary corps from different factions have complaints against the minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the Rada appointed on July 16 a Member of Parliament from Servant of the People, Head of the Law Enforcement Committee Denys Monastyrskyi as Minister of Interior Affairs instead of Arsen Avakov, Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov said that he was dissatisfied with the work of at least three ministers and considered their dismissal possible in the fall, but refused to give their names.

The European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada in early July initiated the resignation of Tkachenko due to accusations of racism by TV presenter Karolina Ashion.

