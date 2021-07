Ukraine believes that the involvement of residents of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in voting in the parliamentary elections in Russia will call into question the legitimacy of their results.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest in connection with the approval of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation of the decision to involve the population of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine in the elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation scheduled for September this year by participating in electronic voting. The organization of the electoral process in the occupied territory of Ukraine and the attraction of the local population to it, to whom Russian citizenship was forcibly imposed, casts doubt on the legitimacy of the election results,” reads the statement.

The Ministry emphasizes that such actions of Russia, as well as the illegal organization of elections to the State Duma on the territory of Crimea annexed by it, are a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, the Constitution and current Ukrainian legislation.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to condemn this step of the Russian Federation, not to recognize the results of the elections in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, as well as to increase political and diplomatic pressure on Russia to make it stop internationally illegal acts against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine condemned Russia's holding of the so-called "elections" to illegal bodies formed by the occupation administration of Crimea.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources