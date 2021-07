President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office considers the joint statement by the United States and Germany on Russia’s project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine, as a framework and expects further legal steps to effectively implement the agreements that were reached.

Mykhailo Podoliak, the media adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"In my opinion, we are somewhat exaggerating the importance of the statement itself. Moreover, it turned out to be very predictable, both in terms of the points made it and its wording. This statement is a framework in nature, which means that everything will depend on what specific steps can be taken to ensure the implementation of the relevant points," he said.

According to him, this is what is currently being discussed during communications at all levels.

“We are proceeding from the fact that this statement should be followed by strong political, diplomatic, and, most importantly, legal steps to ensure the effectiveness of the agreements. For example, if sanctions are indicated, then there should be a clear understanding of how, when, in what cases, and with what consequences this mechanism will be activated. If there is a reference to the Third Energy Package, then the current EU energy rules should be extended to all gas projects, including the Nord Stream 2," he said.

According to Podoliak, the discussion on this will continue when President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Joe Biden meet in Washington on August 30.

“So the situation is not over yet and realistic logistical answers are still being prepared,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that he would have liked to see a stronger wording of the U.S.-German joint statement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

