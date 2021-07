Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has asked the United States Congress to stand by the sanctions against the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

That follows from a statement by Verkhovna Rada Administration’s press service with the reference to an open letter of the Ukrainian Speaker to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appeal to the U.S. Congress to consistently continue the policy of sanctions that would prevent the completion and commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and, if necessary, consider the possibility of introducing additional tougher sanctions against legal entities and individuals involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2," the address says.

In addition, Razumkov calls on the U.S. Congress to refrain from approving any agreements that would threaten the energy security of Europe and pose a threat to the national interests of Ukraine and the United States.

The speaker notes that Nord Stream 2 is primarily a geopolitical project with the aim of forming the energy dependence of European countries on the gas monopoly of the Russian Federation.

According to the Chairman of the Rada, the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project runs counter to the requirements of the EU's Third Energy Package and enhances Russia's ability to abuse its dominant position in the European energy market.

"The completion and commissioning of this project will make it possible for Russia to further build up its aggression against Ukraine and potentially against other European states," the chairman of the Rada notes.

At the same time, Razumkov expressed gratitude to the U.S. Congress for the constant support of Ukraine in countering threats from Russia and the previously imposed sanctions, which did not allow Russia to weaken the energy security of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Federal Republic of Germany will unlikely guarantee the prolongation of the natural gas transit agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation until 2034.

He stressed that in the absence of transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine, there is a risk of full-scale military aggression from Russia.

He is also convinced that in order to resist Nord Stream 2, sanctions should be imposed on the Swiss company Nord Stream AG, which is actually a Russian company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Federal Republic of Germany has promised to use all levers to ensure the prolongation by up to 10 years of the natural gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

It was emphasized that the United States and Germany are united in their desire to hold Russia accountable for its aggression and malicious actions by imposing costs through sanctions and other instruments.

It is noted that Germany will abide by the "letter and spirit" of the Third Energy Package in relation to Nord Stream 2 to ensure separation and access by third parties.

Through the US-German climate and energy partnership, they decided to create a pillar to support the energy transition in emerging economies.

This component will include support for Ukraine and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

In line with these efforts, Germany is committed to establishing and managing a Green Fund for Ukraine to support Ukraine's energy transition, energy efficiency, and energy security.

The United States plans to support the initiative through technical assistance and political support in line with the fund's objectives, in addition to programs to support market integration, regulatory reforms, and the development of renewable energy in Ukraine's energy sector.

It will also include technical assistance for Ukraine's integration into the European power grid, building on the ongoing work and coordinated by the European Union and the US Agency for International Development.

In addition, Germany will facilitate Ukraine's inclusion in the German Cyber ​​Capacity Building Fund, support efforts to reform Ukraine's energy sector, and help identify options for modernizing Ukraine's gas transport systems.

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the possibility of extending the agreement between Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company on gas transit after 2024.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources