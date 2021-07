President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office considers Russia's complaint against Ukraine at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) a "cynical propaganda noise" and believes that it is legally futile.

Mykhailo Podoliak, the media adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"By and large, there is no ground for a serious comment because it is not an attempt to establish the truth and present justified legal claims, but just another element of modern Russia’s endless hybrid war against global rules and common sense," he said.

Podoliak believes that "this complaint against Ukraine by Russia has no legal meaning" and that it is simply absurd.

“It seems that someone within the Russian leadership just paid attention to the fact that they have not yet used the ECHR in their propaganda. Is it an omission? For consumers of propaganda within Russia, this may be useful despite the complete legal inconsistency,” he said.

Podoliak also believes that the case "will end in judicial defeat for them."

"But they can make a lot of cynical propaganda noise because of this. First in connection with the filing of the insane lawsuit and then after the claim is rejected, which they can then use to attack the ECHR itself," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, commenting on the filing of the Russian complaint against Ukraine at the European Court of Human Rights, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said that inevitable legal defeat was awaiting Russia.

