The Chamber of Appeal of the High Anti-Corruption Court has abolished an in-absentia arrest of PrivatBank former board chairperson Oleksandr Dubilet.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the Chamber of Appeal.

The arrest was cancelled on July 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court picked an in-absentia arrest as Dubilet’s measure of restraint.

The suspect has appealed against it.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources