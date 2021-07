The Cabinet of Ministers has lifted the restrictions on the amount that the State Protection Department can spend on the lease of vehicles for state protection of foreign delegations attending Ukraine’s 30th independence anniversary.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant resolution at a meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the decree canceled the limit on the amount the of expenditures on purchase of vehicles, furniture, equipment, computers, and mobile telephones, as well as the limit on the number of vehicles that can be used by the department.

The resolution is valid until the end of August 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Finance, UAH 100 million is intended for financing the organization of Independence Day celebrations in 2021.

